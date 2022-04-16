Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share surprising secret from their wedding day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In the wake of their extravagant wedding last week, newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham continue to reveal exciting updates from the glamorous affair, with the latest reveal on Friday.

Their star-studded wedding is known to have taken inspiration from years gone by, such as Nicola's 90's wedding hair tribute to supermodel Claudia Schiffer - and now, a new retro detail has come to light.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nicola shared a photo of two black flip phones plugged in and "sending" a message or photo.

Writing on the photo, Mrs. Peltz-Beckham penned: "Our wedding phones and the only personal pics we took @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

How the pair communicated on their big day

According to reports, there were very strict rules for the exciting day, with guests on a complete phone ban, which meant no taking any photos of the impressive day and absolutely no social media.

The day played host to countless A-listers including, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and even Keeping up with the Kardashian star Jonathon Cheban.

Whilst Nicola and Brooklyn asked their guests for donations towards the crisis in Ukraine as a wedding gift, that didn't stop new grandmother-in-law Sandra Beckham from adding another extra special detail to the day, and gifted Nicola a new pair of personalised Nike Air Force 1s as a thoughtful wedding gift.

The trainers feature a handwritten prayer from Nicola's late grandmother Gina

Artist Adam Claridge who designed the shoes took to his Instagram account to share the details.

Captioning a photo of the bespoke trainers, Adam penned: "Honoured to have been asked to create these very special 𝟣 𝑜𝒻 𝟣’𝓈 for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

"@sandra_beckham49 #nicolaannepeltz #brooklynbeckham #wedding #nike #af1 #nikeairforce1 #customtrainers #hskicks."

The pair tied the knot last Saturday

The details on the shoes included Brooklyn's cherub tattoo, his name and the word 'bunny' which refers to Nicola's grandmother and maid-of-honour.

Other intricate details were the hand-drawn butterflies and roses, which were matched with pastel beads on the laces.

