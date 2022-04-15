Newlywed Nicola Peltz shares rare photo of maid of honour – and she's the cutest Brooklyn Beckham's new bride posted a family photo

Newlywed Nicola Peltz has treated fans to a rare photo of her maid of honour Naunni, with whom she shares a very special bond.

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

The Bates Motel actress, who tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham in a $3 million extravaganza at her family's Palm Beach, Florida estate last weekend, uploaded a sweet photo of her grandmother Naunni for the first time since the wedding. Nicola's grandma, who also goes by the name Bunny, is seen beaming with joy after taking on the very special role as she poses with Nicola's older brother Brad.

The bride's grandmother looks adorable in a striped pastel sweater as she places a loving hand on her grandson's cheek.

Nicola Peltz's wedding dress had striking similarity to Meghan Markle's – see hidden detail

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's baby plans revealed

It's been a very special time for the Peltz family, who were joined by a host of celebrity guests at the wedding of the year last weekend. Famous faces in attendance included Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham, tennis superstar Serena Williams, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and actress Eva Longoria.

Nicola has made no secret of her close relationship with her family; in fact, one of her wedding gifts paid tribute to her sweet bond with her grandmother.

Nicola shared a rare photo of her maid of honour, grandmother Naunni

Brooklyn's own grandmother, Sandra Beckham, had artist Adam Claridge personalise a pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers with sentimental drawings and messages as a gift for Nicola.

As well as butterflies, roses and a replica of Brooklyn's tattoo cherubs drawn on the white shoes, the name "Bunny" was also inked on one side.

Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in Palm Beach last weekend

Meanwhile, in lieu of a wedding gift, the generous couple asked guests to donate to help the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Brooklyn also opened the donations up to a wider audience this week, encouraging his fans to consider giving to the cause.

"My dad spoke about this in his speech at our wedding… B and I are devastated about what is going on in Ukraine and have asked for donations to @Careorg in lieu of wedding gifts," the newlywed wrote.

Nicola was the most beautiful bride in Valentino

Nicola then shared a link especially created for their wedding. "Join Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham in providing life-saving aid to Ukrainians in need," the title of the page reads.

Love Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress? We've found 7 perfect lookalikes

It continues: "Please consider making a donation in our names to help fund CARE's mission to save lives, defeat poverty, and advance social justice."

Donations on the page range from $250-$10,000, although guests can also input their own amount.

