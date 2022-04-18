Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photographs from joyful family reunion

Catherine Zeta-Jones was able to make the best of the holiday weekend by not only spending time with her husband Michael Douglas, but two other special people.

The actress revealed that it was after a considerable while that she was able to reunite with both children, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her children's future acting careers

She shared photographs of their reunion on Carys' college campus, having been able to meet them only sparingly since she left for school last year.

"The band is back together! Happy, so happy! College campus!" she wrote alongside a selfie of the group on a crowded campus, followed by a snap of her two kids smiling on.

Michael's older son, Cameron Douglas, commented on the post with a "Looking good," while a fan wrote: "Such a beautiful family!!"

Catherine spent the holiday weekend with her entire reunited family

"Enjoy the sun and beautiful blessings this Easter!" another added, with a third also saying: "The cutest family reunion... I'm so glad your adorable band is all together again."

The Entrapment star enjoys a close relationship with her family, sharing several moments from their time together on social media to the delight of her many followers.

She recently shared a clip of herself with her daughter before she returned to college, teasing her as they lay in bed together about her stuffed animal.

"This rancid rat has been with us for far too long," she jested, laying with a brown stuffed rabbit on her face. "It's time for him to find another home." Carys, with a shocked look on her face, pleaded: "No, no!"

The actress and Michael share two kids, Dylan and Carys

After a while, the pair burst into giggles together, with the 18-year-old jokingly imploring her mother not to get rid of "Soybean". "Back in college, and I so miss torturing my daughter," the actress captioned the clip.

