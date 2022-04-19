Michelle Obama shares poignant family photo featuring daughters Malia and Sasha The former FLOTUS is a doting mom

Michelle Obama marked the Easter weekend with her followers on social media, by sharing a reflective family photo.

The former FLOTUS took to Instagram to post a picture of herself, Barack Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha in church, standing up and singing from the hymn books.

The picture was a throwback, but nonetheless received a mass reaction from Michelle's fans.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community. Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal," to which one fan replied: "I love this picture." Another commented: "What a beautiful image," while a third added: "Happy Easter to your family Michelle."

While Michelle and Barack have been incredibly protective of their daughters' privacy, the Becoming author has been sharing several family photos of late.

Just last week, the mom-of-two featured a lovely picture of the entire family in a post ahead of the release of Barack's new Netflix documentary, Our Great National Parks.

Michelle Obama shared a lovely photo with Barack, Malia and Sasha

The picture was of the family during a trip to the forest, and Michelle shared her excitement in the caption as she celebrated her husband's latest achievement.

She wrote: "Over the years, @BarackObama and I have been lucky enough to show our girls some of the magic of our world’s natural wonders.

"This time, Barack wants you to join in on the fun with his new @HigherGroundMedia show, Our Great National Parks, which is streaming now on Netflix.

The Obamas are incredibly close

"Whether you’re visiting a national park or taking a walk around your neighborhood, there’s so much out there to explore.

"We hope the show inspires you to take a trip outdoors. If you do, be sure to take part in the #WildForAll Challenge at WildForAll.org. Can't wait to hear all about it!"

Michelle and Barack's daughters both live in Los Angeles, while the couple remain living in Washington D.C. Barack opened up about his family life during a rare interview on Today last Wednesday, as he chatted to Al Roker.

Michelle is a doting mom

The doting father gave several pieces of advice to Al, who is preparing for his youngest son to go to college this year.

He told the Today star to not let his child see him cry after dropping him off. He then gave a second piece of advice, hinting that when he missed his daughters, he would invite them on luxury vacations.

