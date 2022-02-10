Michelle Obama marks emotional milestone with poignant message about her family She was overwhelmed with support

Michelle Obama took a walk down memory lane on Thursday with an emotional Instagram post which sparked a huge reaction from fans.

The former First Lady of the United States of America posted a photo of herself and her husband, Barack Obama, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

In the throwback image, the family were wrapped up against the cold and beaming for the cameras.

She explained the reason behind the photo in her post, which had fans commenting with strings of hearts and crying emojis.

"I'll never forget the day that Barack announced his candidacy for president in Springfield," she wrote. "February 10, 2007 was bitter cold — about 12 degrees. It was the kind of day where you might think twice about leaving the house if you didn't have to."

Michelle continued: "I remember being backstage with the girls. Sasha was fussing over her pink hat, and I wondered if Malia was warm enough in her scarf.

Michelle remembered the day that Barack announced his presidential candidacy

"None of us really could have understood what was about to happen—how we were all about to take a journey that would catapult our family onto the national stage.

"When we got outside and I looked up, I noticed there wasn't a single cloud in the sky. But when I looked out to the crowd, there were people as far as my eyes could see."

The mom-of-two then added: "These people had come from all over the state. Some of them were locals, some of them carpooled, others bussed in with their church group. They were people of all shapes and sizes, different backgrounds and identities.

Michelle and Barack's daughters are now all grown up

"Strangers who had become friends as they waited around in the cold—all bound by their belief in us, in the promise of my husband, and of the vision he laid out for our country.

"Seeing them out there on that freezing February day made me think: this could actually work. We could actually do this. And thanks to all of you, that's exactly what we did."

Michelle and Barack have been quite the journey together

She concluded: "Do you remember that day, or were you involved in the campaign in any way? I would love to hear your story. Use the hashtag #Obama08 to share your memories."

Michelle received an overwhelming response from her social media followers and from fans of the former President of the USA.

"Thank you both for your kind service," wrote many, while others added: "We miss you," and another fan commented: "Such an inspirational leader the US will always cherish to remember."

