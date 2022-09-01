Michelle Obama's rare photo of daughters Malia and Sasha is so down-to-earth The former FLOTUS is married to Barack Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama are incredibly proud of their daughters Malia and Sasha, who are both thriving having moved to Los Angeles.

The famous couple raised their children in their younger years in the White House, but were keen to make sure that they both remained down-to-earth during the unique experience.

While they are pictured out and about in LA every now and then, the Obama siblings are rarely pictured on social media - and neither of them have public accounts.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about daughters Malia and Sasha

However, earlier in the year, Michelle took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her entire family during a trip to the forest.

The photo was incredibly relatable and it looked like any other family enjoying a day out together outside with nature.

Michelle had posted the picture for a special reason too - as it was in time to announce husband Barack's TV show, Our Great National Parks, which was released in April.

She wrote: "Over the years, @BarackObama and I have been lucky enough to show our girls some of the magic of our world’s natural wonders.

"This time, Barack wants you to join in on the fun with his new @HigherGroundMedia show, Our Great National Parks, which is streaming now on Netflix.

"Whether you’re visiting a national park or taking a walk around your neighborhood, there’s so much out there to explore.

Barack and Michelle Obama with their daughters Malia and Sasha

"We hope the show inspires you to take a trip outdoors. If you do, be sure to take part in the #WildForAll Challenge at WildForAll.org. Can't wait to hear all about it!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such a beautiful family!" while another wrote: "It's so great to see your family enjoying spending time together!" A third added: "Happy to see your family and the girls."

The Obamas are incredibly close

Michelle and Barack's daughters both live together in Los Angeles, while the couple remain living in Washington D.C.

Barack opened up about his family life during a rare interview on Today earlier in the year, as he chatted to Al Roker.

He gave an insight into what it was like to see his children go away to college, telling Al, whose son Nick is preparing to do the same: "Well, first tip is – you are going to weep copiously when you drop Nick off at college.

Malia and Sasha had an incredibly unique childhood

"But you can't let him see you cry, so you drop him off and then you quickly leave, and then you cry in the car."

He then gave a second piece of advice, hinting that when he missed his daughters, he would invite them on luxury vacations.

"Tip number two is, you try to bribe them with, like, nice trips. 'Hey, we're going to Hawaii, you guys want to come?' so they show up."

