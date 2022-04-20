Loose Women's Carol McGiffin inundated with support after candid admission The 62-year-old spoke openly on the ITV show

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has received thousands of messages from viewers after speaking candidly about her health on Tuesday's show.

Carol, 62, opened up to the panel about the possibility of having reconstructive surgery after undergoing a mastectomy in 2014.

"I've been over it for eight years nearly, and I don't think about it all the time, I try not to, but there is a constant reminder with the scar," she told panellists Christine Lampard, Frankie Bridge and Kelle Bryan.

"Ever since I had the mastectomy, I've wanted to have the reconstruction because I want my body to look what I would think would be normal again," Carol said.

Carol candidly opened up to her Loose Women colleagues

"I don't like the idea of that part of me missing and being so asymmetrical, but at the same time, I can't bring myself to do it because I don't wanna put myself through it just in case the cancer comes back.

"Because it's always a risk and if it comes back you know the month after I've been in hospital for two months... I don't know... I can't square that," she continued.

The star has been married to Mark Cassidy since 2018

A short time after her appearance, a post appeared on Loose Women's official Instagram page that read: "We've been overwhelmed with support, after Carol opened up on today's show about why she hasn't gone ahead with reconstruction surgery after her mastectomy."

And fans were quick to reach out to the brave TV star. "I'm with you Carol. I too chose not to have reconstruction because I felt I had been through enough and was just thankful to still be alive," one shared.

A post dedicated to Carol was shared on the Loose Women Instagram account

A second stated: "I just had operation 2 weeks ago. Everyone has their own way of dealing with it like Carol said and I think the same. But it is difficult when your body changes. But we are all beautiful no matter what and life is for living. Good luck and love to all going through this. Xx."

A third wrote: "My favourite LW - I have so much respect for her and her honesty she is an inspiration."

