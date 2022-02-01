Lorraine Kelly breaks silence after Loose Women's Carol McGiffin admits mistake The two ladies have both worked at ITV

Lorraine Kelly found herself inadvertently in the spotlight this week after a tweet shared by Loose Women star Carol McGiffin came to the attention of her fans.

In a now-deleted message, Carol hit out at a number of celebrities – seemingly including chat show host Lorraine.

According to the Mirror, Carol was responding to a tweet featuring TV stars including Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones, which had the caption: "Profiting from other people's misfortunes. Msm [mainstream media] mercenaries."

As well as retweeting the post, Carol added: "I'd go further than that. They are revolting human beings and that's being generous."

Carol admitted she made a mistake publishing the tweet

Her message prompted an outcry – and Carol later issued a statement confirming she had made a mistake and had therefore deleted it. "Unfortunately I retweeted it without looking at the whole picture," she told the publication.

"I didn't see the bottom row and I deleted it as soon as I saw lovely Lorraine who has no place in that rogues gallery."

Lorraine rose above the drama on Tuesday with a sweet post about Ruby

Lorraine, meanwhile, had chosen to ignore the drama. She took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a sweet snapshot of her daughter Rosie's dog Ruby and wrote: "Just give me five more minutes says @rubyisasausage - #sleepy #gorgeous #nap #happy #adorable #love #sausagedog #puppy."

It comes weeks after Carol spoke out on the furore surrounding her former Loose Women co-star, Coleen Nolan. It had been reported that a number of Coleen's colleagues on the lunchtime show had refused to work with her; the star has since confirmed she is taking legal action.

Carol recently came to the defence of Coleen Nolan

In response, both Carol and Denise Welch came to her defence, with the latter writing on Twiiter, "To those journalists asking via my agent If I'll speak 'off the record' about my @loosewomen colleagues. The answer is never.

"All I will say is that I would never work in a bitchy, backstabbing environment. I'm too old and I don't need the work."

A short time later, Carol retweeted Denise's message, writing alongside: "Same. Never have and never will. Nuff said."

