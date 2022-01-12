Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin break silence on Coleen Nolan drama The two ladies have spoken out

It's been a week of drama for the Loose Women ladies. And now Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin have had their say on recent rumours surrounding their former co-star, Coleen Nolan.

It had been reported that a number of Coleen's colleagues on the lunchtime show had refused to work with her; the star has since confirmed she is taking legal action.

And now Denise and Carol have spoken out. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Denise wrote: "To those journalists asking via my agent If I'll speak 'off the record' about my @loosewomen colleagues. The answer is never.

"All I will say is that I would never work in a bitchy, backstabbing environment. I'm too old and I don't need the work."

Denise and Carol have spoken out on Twitter

A short time later, Carol retweeted Denise's message, writing alongside: "Same. Never have and never will. Nuff said."

It comes after Coleen herself took to Twitter to explain to fans why she is yet to speak out about the matter on the daytime show.

She wrote: "I'm so sorry we couldn't say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x."

Denise said she would never speak 'off the record' about her colleagues

Denise and Carol are by no means the only Loose Women stars standing by Coleen. Saira Khan wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Having worked on this show #Loosewomen, I can tell you for a FACT it's not @coleen_nolan that is the problem here.

"Ganging up on another woman like this in public is disgraceful. There are a lot of smiling crocodiles on the show that fool the public for their own gain. So please don't be fooled by the [expletive]."

Saira Khan has also come out in support of Coleen

She later added: "When your mate is being unfairly treated. Step up for them. That's what mates do!

"Don't watch by the sidelines and be scared to speak up because you are worried about what others will think if you get involved. Grow a pair and do the right thing. That's what loyalty, integrity and sincerity is all about."

