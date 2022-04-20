Amy Schumer pens bittersweet farewell to crucial part of her career The star detailed the comedian's impact on her career

Amy Schumer's latest talk show appearance wasn't as fun as they usually are, and the star detailed why in a bittersweet tribute on Instagram bidding farewell to an impactful aspect of her career.

The comedian appeared on The Ellen Show this week, and while her time is usually all fun and games and full of shenanigans with the host, her most recent visit was more sentimental than comedic, as she revealed it would be her last time on the show.

Many celebrities will be experiencing the same feeling of good riddance, since this year marks the end of Ellen DeGeneres' iconic program, which first premiered in 2003.

Amy took to Instagram to share an emotional dedication to Ellen, reminiscing over her many appearances with her through a series of hilarious pictures, explaining how impactful she was to her career.

The initial image is of her very first time on the show, which she revealed was a whooping 15 years ago.

In it, she looks baby-faced yet unchanged, waving to the camera as a microphone stands in front of her.

The sentimental tribute

She began her caption with a heartfelt revelation about why the moment meant so much to her, writing: "I'm gonna be on @theellenshow tomorrow for the last time. This is a shot of my first time 15 years ago. Ellen was the first person to have me do standup on their talk show."

The rest of the pictures she posted were each more and more hilarious and nonsensical than the one before, and featured unforgettable moments between the two, games they played, costumes she wore, and even an appearance by Hillary Clinton.

Amy performs a skit for Hillary and Ellen

The mom-of-one opened up about how she attributed much of her success to Ellen, concluding her tribute with: "Without her encouragement and support I wouldn't be where I am. Thank you Ellen!"

Fans took to the comments to reminisce over some of their favorite jokes and moments from both of the comedians, writing: "One of the first times I ever saw you was on Ellen and I was hooked!" and: "Love you both so much!!" as well as: "You need a talk show!! I would watch!"

