Amy Schumer breaks silence following controversial joke during the Oscars fans called 'tasteless' The star made sure to set the record straight

While Will Smith's and Chris Rock's argument over the comedian's mention of Jada Pinkett Smith's hair likely takes the cake for the most talked about moment of the 2022 Oscars, there was another controversial bit towards the end of the night that Amy Schumer is opening up about.

MORE: The 2022 Oscars were full of great moments for LGBTQ stars and representation

The comedian hosted the Academy Awards for the first time alongside fellow comedian Wanda Sykes and actress Regina Hall, all three of them undoubtedly excelling at their role of keeping the night as fun and entertaining as possible.

However, there was one joke on Amy's part that didn't sit right with audiences, and she just broke her silence.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Oscars 2022: Who won what on the big night in Hollywood

MORE: Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter reunite at Elton John’s Oscars party

The skit entailed the star walking through the crowd explaining to viewers what seat fillers were and how the process worked. Seat fillers are a common occurrence during awards shows, in case an audience member with a prime seat should step out, a seat filler swoops in to avoid the crowd looking empty on television.

As the host walked around the audience, she came up to Jesse Plemmons and Kirsten Dunst. The two have been married since 2016 and both starred in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, which won the award for Best Directing. Jesse was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while Kirsten was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

When Amy came upon the Oscar nominated couple, she jokingly pointed to the Virgin Suicides star and referred to her as a seat filler. She urged her to stand up, taking over her seat, and began conversing with the Friday Night Lights actor.

The Oscars decided to bring back hosts for their 2022 awards

He became confused, trying to clarify that the star was actually his wife, to which the Life and Beth actress replied with: "You're married to a seat filler? That's weird…"

MORE: Nicole Kidman's Oscars makeup artist says this genius tool is a "10-minute at-home face lift"

MORE: 19 show-stopping Oscars after-party outfits: Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber & more

Viewers immediately took to social media to express their distaste for the awkward bit, writing: "Amy Schumer just made a joke about Kirsten Dunst being a seat filler and Jesse Plemons (her husband) was not having it either," as others called it "tasteless" and "mean girl energy."

The contentious moment

As evidenced by the confusion after Will slapped Chris, it is often hard to tell during the Oscars what is pre-planned and what isn't, and now the comedian is making sure she clears things up.

She took to Instagram Stories to apologize and explain that: "I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.