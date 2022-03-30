Amy Schumer releases statement about Will Smith and Chris Rock: 'So disturbing' The star is still reeling from the chaotic moment

The post-Oscars chatter is still going strong, and Amy Schumer just added to the contentious conversations happening following the eventful night.

In the days after the Oscars, celebrities, fans, and close friends and family of Will Smith and Chris Rock have broken their silence about the shocking moment Will slapped Chris after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, who suffers from alopecia.

Will released an apology, and his mother also commented on her son's actions, with the latest statement coming from Chris' brother, Tony Rock. Now Amy, who hosted the Academy Awards alongside fellow comedian Wanda Sykes and actress Regina Hall, is opening up about the "disturbing" night and its aftermath.

WATCH: Will apologizes to Academy after Chris altercartion in his speech follwoing his win for Best Actor

The comedian shared a post on Instagram to both her feed and Stories, where she expressed feeling "triggered and traumatized" after the chaotic moment unfolded.

During the awards ceremony, when she came back on stage a little after the slap, the star tried to diffuse the situation by ironically asking the audience: "Did I miss anything?"

She took a similar approach in her statement, beginning by jokingly saying: "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series Life and Beth and see me on tour this fall."

Amy used a promotional picture from her new series Life and Beth to release her statement

After she admitted that she was still reeling from the night, she first commended Chris for his composure following the assault. She wrote: "I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

Then she acknowledged Will's feelings by writing: "So much pain in Will Smith," before continuing to confess that she was "still in shock and stunned and sad."

The hosts made the best of the situation and ended the night on a good note

The mother-of-one gave a bittersweet shoutout to her fellow hosts, concluding her statement with: "I'm proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sick ending feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

This is the second statement Amy has released regarding the Oscars, after people called her out for what many thought was a mean spirited bit where she called Kirsten Dunst a seat filler. The host clarified that the actress was in on it and that she would "never disrespect that queen like that."

