Amy Schumer talks getting 'in some trouble' ahead of Oscars hosting gig

Amy Schumer is looking forward to taking on one of Hollywood's biggest hosting gigs, that being the 2022 Academy Awards at the end of March.

Speaking to Extra TV, the actress revealed that she was ready to stir things up come Oscars night and go in no holds barred.

She said: "I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]…" Amy will be joined by fellow actresses Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on stage.

"Wanda, Regina are hilarious. And we're having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don't know, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one… because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."

Amy shared the news with fans back in February along with an ecstatic message, saying: "Let's goooooooo!!!!! Honored to be performing with these legends @iamwandasykes and @morereginahall this was my big news.

"Mama I made it! Thanks @theacademy and mad genius @willpowerpacker."

Amy will host the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

Many of her friends reacted to the announcement with praise for the trio, with Amanda Kloots simply writing: "OH YEAH!!" and Katie Couric sharing a flurry of clapping emojis.

Chelsea Handler commented: "Woo-hoo! Let's go!" and Kerry Washington also added: "I'm already laughing!!!!!! CANNOT WAIT!!!! QUEENS!!!!!"

The Hollywood funny lady is juggling prepping for her hosting duties with the release of her upcoming Hulu show Life & Beth and being a mom to two-year-old son Gene.

She opened up about her difficult experience with pregnancy in the same interview, saying: "I felt so wronged by how much I hadn't [known]. I didn't know how hard pregnancy was.

Amy and husband Chris Fischer are parents to two-year-old Gene

"I mean, I had a specifically difficult pregnancy because of having hyperemesis and endometriosis, but pregnancy is so hard. And I just feel like the imagery and the portrayals of pregnancy that I had seen and what I knew to be right was just so false."

