Christina Hendricks griefstricken following heartbreaking death of Robert Morse The star is devastated

Christina Hendricks delivered an agonizing message on Thursday following the loss of someone very special.

The actress took to Instagram with a post which left fans sending love, support and prayers.

Christina was devastated after hearing of the death of her former Mad Men co-star, Rob Morse, at the age of 90.

Christina said she'll miss her co-star and dear friend

Alongside a photo of her with the actor, she wrote a lengthy tribute which brought many to tears.

"Robert Morse. What a talent, what a career and what a life," she wrote. "I heard about Robert’s passing yesterday but the tears really came this morning when I had time to spend thinking about his extraordinary time on earth and my too brief but significant time working and becoming friends with him."

Christina continued: "He was always proud to be on set, always kind, and always fantastic. He loved having his family close and even brought them to work on set.

Christina shared a touching tribute

"Robert and I had a close and loving friendship. We always found each other at parties and stuck together. I had endless respect for him and he treated me the same.

"To work with someone like Robert is an artist's dream. I already miss you Robert."

Fans rushed to share their own memories of him and wrote: "He was such a friendly guy. Always enjoyed speaking with him. May he Rest In Peace. He was great, his character was great. So entertaining," wrote another. There were many praying hand emojis and people saying they were sorry for her loss.

News of Robert's death was confirmed by his family as tributes to him poured in.

He garnered five Emmy nominations for his performance as Bertram Cooper on Mad Men and was an award winning Broadway star too.

