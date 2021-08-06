Christina Hendricks showcases her natural beauty during date with unique guest The Mad Men alum knows how to wow

Christina Hendricks recently wrapped filming of the final season of her show, Good Girls, and it looks like she's making the most of her downtime.

The stunning redhead went makeup-free for a date with her dog, Triscuit, and fans adored her fresh-faced appearance.

Christina looked incredible in a snapshot she shared on Instagram with her pet pooch by her side.

The star declared she was enjoying a glass of wine in the afternoon and her loyal companion looked right at home.

She captioned the post: "Afternoon Sancerre with #Triscuit. #summerdays #cockapoosofinstagram."

Christina's social media followers loved her look and wrote: "YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL!!!" and another added: "The clean face... looks like an angel!"

Christina enjoyed an afternoon glass of wine with her dog

While she's enjoying being able to spend quality time with her fur babies, Christina was certainly sad when her show was cancelled.

She vocalised her upset on Instagram with a response to her co-star, Mae Whitman's emotional post.

Christina detailed her agony when Mae shared a video and captioned it: "Last ever good girls tonight."

Christina recently reunited with her Mad men co-stars

The clip showed the cameramen shooting a scene with Mae who frustratingly yells: "I'm so good at this!!"

Christina took to the comments and wrote: "Yeah ya are!" before adding: "Heartbroken."

It's not the first time the star has voiced her frustrations and upset over the NBC show's end. She previously shared a meme that read: "Them: '2Good Girls Canceled At NBC'" and a picture of her covering the eyes of Mae.

"Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for your passion and support," she captioned the post on Instagram.

The show ran for four seasons before it was confirmed it won’t be picked up elsewhere, despite being a ratings hit for Netflix after it added older seasons.

