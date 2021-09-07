Like many across the entertainment industry, Christina Hendricks was shaken by the sudden loss of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams.

The Good Girls actress revealed her close bond with the departed actor in an emotional post as she paid tribute to him.

Christina shared a picture of herself with Michael as they happily smiled for the camera.

In the tear-jerker caption, she wrote, "My sweet friend. I will miss you. Your heart was so big and open and loving.

"Oh we had laughs, bbq's, late night phone calls, but to look in those eyes during a scene and then see it again on screen, it was magic. We had fun.

"I Love you Michael. Please, rest. #michaelkwilliams #hapandleonard," she concluded.

Christina paid tribute to her former co-star Michael K. Williams

The two worked together on the SundanceTV show Hap and Leonard, based on the novels of the same name, which ran for three seasons.

Fans rushed to shower the actress with love and also paid their respects to the late actor, with one commenting, "My heart goes out to you and others who knew him, I'm so sorry for your loss."

Another commented, "So much talent in one photo. Rest in peace Michael," and a third added, "I love your scenes together in Hap and Leonard. I was so sad to hear about his passing. Sending you and everyone who loves and admires him comfort and love."

The Mad Men star has had a rough past few weeks as she's been through home development hell.

The actress is currently going through remodelling hell

In a now-deleted series of Instagram posts, the actress shared how her home renovation project had been stalled for a while and her house was still in shambles.

Alongside a photo she posted, she wrote, "Progress?????? Nooooooooo progress. Let me know if you want his name. He's truly great. #remodelhell #nightmare #contractornightmare."

