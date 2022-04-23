Michelle Keegan shares glimpse of intimate night in with Mark Wright The couple got married in 2015

Michelle Keegan is no stranger to a fabulous night out but on Friday she swapped her stilettos for sushi and enjoyed a quiet night in with her husband, Mark Wright.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tease fans with cryptic announcement

Despite the choice to stay home, the pair's evening "set-up" was still a rather glamorous affair - and it's safe to say we couldn't be more jealous.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright show off extravagant feature in their new home

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Michelle shared a snap of a table full of delicious-looking sushi, some wrapped in avocado and others draped with salmon, alongside wine and prosecco glasses.

PHOTOS: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's former home ahead of dream property move

SEE: Mark Wright melts our hearts cradling tiny newborn - see photo

In the background, a large television displayed the 20th Century Studios logo so it would appear that a movie night was on the cards for the couple.

Michelle and Mark met whilst on holiday in Dubai in 2012

On the photo were the words "Friday night set up @wrighty."

The husband-and-wife-duo are currently renovating their brand-new Essex mansion and the plans for their new house look nothing short of a high-class holiday resort.

The CGI mockups of the extravagant home showed plans for a lavish garden complete with two firepit areas, spacious day beds and of course the pièce de résistance, an in-built swimming pool.

The pair also run sportswear brand, Aytee7, together

The latest update to their new abode was a brand new marble bar, which sent fans into a spin.

Taking to the couple's joint Instagram page, Mark posted a video that showed workmen installing the marble masterpiece as they ferried two different slabs into the new house, one which was mainly black with gold detailing and the other which was a luxurious "honey onyx" shade.

Captioning the clip, the former TOWIE star wrote: "Absolutely buzzing with the work from @sharpstone_granite_ltd fitting out our bar with marble slabs from @graniteslabsuk.

"Over the moon with this and cannot wait to make many memories in this stunning room!!"

Fans flocked to comment on the sneak peek. One follower penned: "Absolutely stunning Mark." Another replied: "Looks the business, when’s the opening night?"

A third wrote: "Wow that is class!!" Another penned: "Amazing stone."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.