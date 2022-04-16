Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright fans react to extravagant feature in their new home The pair have been married since 2015

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are in the process of building their dream home and recently gave fans an exciting update on one of the lavish features inside the soon-to-be Essex mansion.

Taking to the couple's joint Instagram account which is documenting their building journey, Mark showcased the installation of a stunning marble bar on Friday after teasing the process last week on his Stories.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's brand new home bar

Captioning the post, the former TOWIE star penned: "Absolutely buzzing with the work from @sharpstone_granite_ltd fitting out our bar with marble slabs from @graniteslabsuk."

The video showed workmen ferrying two different marble slabs into the new room, one which was mainly black with gold detailing and the other which was a luxurious "honey onyx" shade.

The pair shared the CGI mockup to their Instagram page

The final masterpiece saw the black slab act as the top work surface for the bar and the gorgeous honey slab sat lit-up underneath the fixture as the glowing feature piece of the new addition.

Fans of the celebrity couple were quick to weigh in on the exciting update.

One fan penned: " So glad you posted this! I saw it on your story ages ago and was dying to show my husband! It’s stunning."

Another replied: "Ooh wow, the light behind the marble is [shocked emoji] it’s like a proper posh pub!"

Michelle and Mark have not yet revealed a move-in date

A third chimed in and said: "Absolutely stunning Mark." Another wrote: "Wow that is class!!"

Another excited follower wanted to know: "Could you tell me where the smoked glass is from behind the grey goose please? Thanks so much."

The plans for the stunning Essex mansion look nothing short of a five-star beach club and includes a whole host of outdoor seating with multiple firepits, sunbeds and of course an elegant swimming pool.

On a CGI mockup of the extravagant garden, fans couldn't wait to leave their thoughts for Mark and Michelle.

One fan commented: "Absolutely stunning! Dream home." Another penned: "Cannot wait to see this finished!" A third weighed in: "Obsessed."

Another replied: "Insane," with a flame emoji. Not to mention the countless heart-eye emojis and flames left by more impressed fans.

