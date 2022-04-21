Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tease fans with cryptic announcement We can't wait for this!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have gotten their fans well and truly hooked after he uploaded a post to his Instagram Stories, cryptically hinting at something to come.

Mark started the excitement as shared a selection of posts of himself modelling a series of aytee7 shirts, before finally posing topless in a pair of the brand's jogging bottoms, with the date "22.04.22" printed across the screen. The brand, which was launched by the couple, then shared a post of Michelle and Mark modelling different items from the range.

A cryptic caption was also posted there, as a simple caption read: "Tomorrow 5pm," alongside the eye emojis.

Fans were thrilled with the most, and many were left speechless as they only posted strings of flame and heart emojis.

"Best of luck with your new business venture @michkeegan @wrighty_ @aytee7," one said, while a second posted: "Can't wait!! Love new Gym Wear."

Michelle looked flawless in the photos that were shared, as she modelled a black sports bra and jogging bottoms that effortlessly highlighted her toned physique.

Mark teased his followers

Speaking on the No Boundaries podcast with childhood friend and professional footballer Aaron McLean last month, reality star Mark spoke about the couple's brand-new ultra-glam sportswear range Aytee7, referring to it as the "biggest thing we've ever done".

Talking on the podcast, Mark said: "It's about staying on top of what's new, what's next […] I'm going into something else at the moment with my wife, it's the first thing we've ever done together which is a completely different thing to anything I've ever done. I'm hoping that's going to be the biggest thing we do."

A message of Aytee 7's official website reads: "We are a community-driven fitness wear brand. Uncompromised in design, our Men's and Women's ranges are all-fitness, crafted by our founders [Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright] and exist for authentic expression."

