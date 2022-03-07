Michelle Keegan dances in crop top and jeans as she begins Los Angeles adventure The couple visited a sports bar with some friends

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright travelled to Los Angeles on Sunday and went straight to a sports bar to meet up with friends for a fun night out.

Former TOWIE star Mark has been keeping his followers updated throughout the trip and revealed his excitement to cross the pond after almost two years.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in jeans and crop top as she dances with friends

Filming from inside the plane, he said via his Instagram Stories: "It's been a long time since I've done this route. On a BA plane on the way to LA. A place I've spent so much time, I even lived there for a bit.

"I used to do this route once a week sometimes, there and back in a weekend, but I just cannot wait to get back there. It's been two years since I've been. Seeing some old friends, absolutely buzzing. LA baby, let's go," he said.

Michelle Keegan partied the night away with her and Mark's friends

He later shared several pictures, including his plane meal, which consisted of a Sunday Roast and a glass of scotch, and a selfie featuring his wife of six years, Michelle.

Hours later, the presenter shared two fun clips, showing his friends and Michelle at a bar enjoying some drinks whilst singing and dancing to Toni Basil's hit Hey Mickey.

In the short clips, Michelle looks casually chic in a pair of jeans and a white long-sleeved crop top.

The couple flew over on Sunday

The 34-year-old opted to wear her hair in a bun and completed her look with two gold necklaces.

The couple's trip comes after they celebrated the birth of Mark's first nephew. Speaking about the moment he and Michelle found out, the star said: "We were laying in bed and we got the news in a Whatsapp group which is the beauty of having social media, my brother said 'he's here!' Me and Michelle, we ran up to my dad in his bed, we were like 'Can you believe it?'

"He was buzzing, he was like 'got to go downstairs and pop a bottle'."

The star also revealed he and Michelle are currently staying at his parent's house whilst they finish building their dream home.