Mark Wright melts our hearts cradling tiny newborn - see photo

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright proved he's every inch the doting uncle on Wednesday as he cradled his newborn nephew, baby Joshua.

Mark looked like a natural with the small baby tucked into the nook of his arm as she gave a relaxed smile to the camera. The image was posted by Mark's brother Josh and the radio presenter reposted it on his Instagram Stories. Ahead of the smiling snap, Mark shared an adorable video of the little man asleep in his carrycot.

As he snoozed, Joshua had his arm propped up, looking very relaxed indeed. Mark could be heard saying: "I've come to see the little man tonight… Uncle Mark's the one, I'll show you the ropes son. You won't go far wrong with me."

Mark with his baby nephew Joshua

Joshua and Hollie Wright welcomed their first baby, Joshua James Angelo Wright, into the world on 22 February this year.

The little boy weighed 5lb 9oz and was born a month earlier than expected. One of his middle names, Angelo, is derived from the word "angel", and it is a nod to his birth date: 22-02- 2022, a palindromic number.

Baby Joshua was born in February

"He's a special boy. It feels like it was meant to be that he arrived on that date," said Hollie in an exclusive chat with HELLO!

When quizzed on starting a family of his own by The Sun Online, Mark revealed: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

Michelle and Mark hope to have a family of their own one day

He continued: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!"

