Matt Baker shows off amazing talent in new video - and fans have same reaction The Countryfile star is so skilled!

TV presenter Matt Baker thrilled his followers on social media on Sunday as he showed off yet another of his talents in a new video posted to Instagram.

The short clip showed the star playing piano as he accompanied boxing champion Tyson Fury in a clip from his celebratory singalong to Don McLean's American Pie the previous night.

"Here we go Tyson," the dad-of-two said as he began the clip, playing a perfectly polished upright piano in a beautiful book-lined room – and it sounded impeccable!

Matt's fans rushed to compliment the Countryfile co-host, and they all shared similar sentiments.

"Is there no end to your talents MB," wrote one. A second commented: "Is there anything Matt Baker can't do??"

Another teased: "And on the eighth day... God created Mathew Baker," while a fourth gushed: "Seriously Matt!!! Another talent. You're amazing!"

Matt is a multi-talented star

Matt sweetly captioned the video: "Congratulations to @tysonfury we had a little sing-along this morning in our house! #duet #worldchampion #piano #music #gypsyking #boxing."

He has previously impressed his followers with his talent for art, with the 42-year-old sharing a stunning time-lapse video which showed him drawing a hare – and the results were incredible.

Captioning the clip, Matt added: "Tried something different - I’ve painted a hare with wood stains so it can live in the great outdoors!"

The star with his former The One Show co-host Alex Jones

His followers and celebrity pals alike were quick to sing his praises with Eamonn Holmes commenting: "Honestly Matt, you are wasted. So many strings to your bow… a theatre tour must beckon."

Gaby Roslin wrote: "You are so blooming talented," while Julia Bradbury added: "Gorgeous." Fans also praised the star, with one writing: "Matt - thank you for sharing. You have an amazing toolbox of such varied talents."

Another added: "Wow that is brilliant - you are very talented." Matt has many other strings to his bow, as he is also a farmer, former gymnast and blacksmith, as well as a doting husband and father.

