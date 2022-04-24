Diane Shipley
Countryfile star Matt Baker impressed fans when he showed off his piano-playing skills in a new video
TV presenter Matt Baker thrilled his followers on social media on Sunday as he showed off yet another of his talents in a new video posted to Instagram.
The short clip showed the star playing piano as he accompanied boxing champion Tyson Fury in a clip from his celebratory singalong to Don McLean's American Pie the previous night.
"Here we go Tyson," the dad-of-two said as he began the clip, playing a perfectly polished upright piano in a beautiful book-lined room – and it sounded impeccable!
Matt's fans rushed to compliment the Countryfile co-host, and they all shared similar sentiments.
"Is there no end to your talents MB," wrote one. A second commented: "Is there anything Matt Baker can't do??"
Another teased: "And on the eighth day... God created Mathew Baker," while a fourth gushed: "Seriously Matt!!! Another talent. You're amazing!"
Matt is a multi-talented star
Matt sweetly captioned the video: "Congratulations to @tysonfury we had a little sing-along this morning in our house! #duet #worldchampion #piano #music #gypsyking #boxing."
He has previously impressed his followers with his talent for art, with the 42-year-old sharing a stunning time-lapse video which showed him drawing a hare – and the results were incredible.
Captioning the clip, Matt added: "Tried something different - I’ve painted a hare with wood stains so it can live in the great outdoors!"
The star with his former The One Show co-host Alex Jones
His followers and celebrity pals alike were quick to sing his praises with Eamonn Holmes commenting: "Honestly Matt, you are wasted. So many strings to your bow… a theatre tour must beckon."
Gaby Roslin wrote: "You are so blooming talented," while Julia Bradbury added: "Gorgeous." Fans also praised the star, with one writing: "Matt - thank you for sharing. You have an amazing toolbox of such varied talents."
Another added: "Wow that is brilliant - you are very talented." Matt has many other strings to his bow, as he is also a farmer, former gymnast and blacksmith, as well as a doting husband and father.
