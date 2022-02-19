Matt Baker astounds celebrity friends with unbelievable artistic talent Is there anything the TV star can't do?

Matt Baker is a successful TV presenter, former gymnast, and even a blacksmith! As if all that wasn't enough, he also happens to be a very talented artist.

The 42-year-old shared his secret talent on Instagram last year, much to the surprise and amazement of his celebrity friends, who were almost beside themselves when he painted an incredible likeness of a hare. Sharing the process on his grid, Matt uploaded a sped-up clip of himself painting after being "inspired" by the mammal. He said: "It's time to do some big art, inspired by some visitors to the farm track. Hope you like it."

WATCH: Countryfile's Matt Baker reveals another incredible skill

Captioning the clip, he added: "Tried something different - I’ve painted a hare with woodstains so it can live in the great outdoors!"

Needless to say, Matt's followers and celebrity pals alike were quick to sing his praises. Eamonn Holmes gushed: "Honestly Matt, you are wasted. So many strings to your bow… a theatre tour must beckon." Gaby Roslin wrote: "You are so blooming talented," while Julia Bradbury simply added: "Gorgeous."

Fans also commented, with one writing: "Matt - thank you for sharing. You have an amazing toolbox of such varied talents." Another added: "Wow that is brilliant - you are very talented."

Matt's finished masterpiece had his famous friends impressed

The post came a few months after Matt left his position on The One Show after fronting the series for nine years alongside Alex Jones. Although he filmed his final weeks at home whilst self-isolating, the TV star headed back to the studios in April to co-host The Big Night In in April alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.

However, during a recent chat with HELLO!, Alex Jones – who gave birth to her third child last summer - revealed that her former co-host of nine years has no plans to return in the future.

"Ah no sadly I don't think he will," she responded when asked if he would ever join her back on the sofa. "Matt had that programme on More4 which was very successful - I really enjoyed it. But he's kind of moved on now in his head, so I don't think he'll be back.

