Matt Baker shows off incredible transformation as he thanks fans for support He looks amazing!

Former The One Show co-host Matt Baker took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a whole new look with his fans – and they couldn't be blamed for not recognising him!

The presenter posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking like a character from the past, complete with a cravat and bowler hat as well as a fetching pair of round glasses.

As dad-of-two Matt revealed in his caption, the image was in honour of the second episode of his new show, Travels With Mum and Dad, in which the trio paid a visit to Beamish, an open air living museum.

The star captioned the shot: "Episode 2. Travels with Mum and Dad. Tonight More4, @beamishmuseum @hellofromthehill 9pm."

The Countryfile presenter is very close to his parents Mike and Janice and shared his excitement about their new programme shortly before its launch.

Matt showed off his new look on Instagram

On Wednesday, he also shared a post to his Instagram page where he revealed what a lovely time he's had filming with the duo.

Matt wrote: "We are off on our travels to Beamish Open Air Museum this week - can’t wait for you to see our time travelling adventure! Thank you for all the lovely comments on the first episode it means a lot. Mum and Dad and myself have had a super time.

The star loves working with his parents

"Big thanks to my wonderful team who’ve helped me put this all together for you to enjoy. Hope you like the next one …Wednesday night 9pm More4! #travel #northeast #backtime #tram #caravan #daysout @hellofromthehill."

The show marks the second time Matt has appeared on TV alongside his parents, following the huge success of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales.

The earlier programme chronicled Matt and his wife Nicola's move to the North East with their children to help manage the farm where he grew up.

