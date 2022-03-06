Matt Baker flooded with support as he shares exciting family news The Countryfile star delighted his fans

Matt Baker shared a new post to social media at the weekend where he shared some lovely news for himself and his family – and his fans were quick to express their enthusiasm!

Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-two posted a video of himself outside at the family farm.

The Countryfile co-host spoke directly to camera as he shared the news, saying: "Hi all, hope you're well, so I'm doing a new show on More4 and here I am with the stars of it."

The former Blue Peter presenter panned his phone camera to show his parents, who smiled and waved at the camera.

"The show is called Travels With Mum and Dad, we are literally travelling around the north east, having a whale of a time, we've got dad's caravan up and running! It's hit the road and we've been having a great time…"

Matt's parents then listed the places the family have visited already, which included Bamburgh Castle and Beamish.

Matt relocated to Durham to help run the family farm

The star finished by saying: "We hope you enjoy watching it too... it will be on your screens very shortly, we can't wait… Happy travels!"

Matt captioned the video: "Hi all.. NEW SHOW announcement! Coming to More4 very soon is my Travels with Mum and Dad - we’re taking Dad’s renovated caravan off around the northeast for days out off the farm!

"Can’t wait to share our 4 part series with you all. #daysout #family #caravan #northeast #mumanddad #travels #explore #funtimes @channel4 @hellofromthehill."

The star is launching a new travel show with his parents

The former gymnast's fans rushed to the comment section of his post to share their delight over his news. "Yay! Looking forward it it. Such a lovely family," wrote one.

"Exciting [clapping emoji] looking fwd to watching your travels, gonna be fun all the way," another added. A third chimed in: "Love your gorgeous family shows, so wholesome, excited to see this new one…"

