Celine Dion pays emotional tribute to Guy Lafleur with rare photograph of son Rene-Charles The Power of Love singer is heartbroken

Celine Dion took to social media just before the weekend to mourn the loss of an important Canadian figure with a rare family photo.

MORE: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting career news involving unexpected stars

The singer shared an emotional tribute to Canadian ice hockey player Guy Lafleur, who passed away 22 April at the age of 70.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news with heartfelt video

She posted a throwback picture of the beaming sports star alongside her eldest son Rene-Charles Angelil, who was a fan of Guy's.

Celine wrote: "A great sports legend left us…. a gentleman who inspired us and was an idol for so many. I offer my most sincere condolences to Guy Lafleur's family and his loved ones as well as all of those who were a fan of 'The Flower'.

MORE: Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas home where she's recovering from debilitating health condition

"I feel honoured that my dear son RC had the privilege to meet Mr. Lafleur. We will always cherish this moment which had a huge impact on our entire family," she concluded, also sharing the message in French.

Many paid their respects to the venerated ice hockey player, with several using the phrase "fly high," and a few also commented on how lucky her son was to be able to meet him.

Celine paid her respects to Guy with a photo featuring her son

One fan even wrote: "Your son, Rene Charles, is so grown up and lovely. And he has your husband's beautiful smile and twinkle in his eyes," with another saying: "Great picture! And what an awesome opportunity for your son to meet a legend! RIP Guy."

The My Heart Will Go On performer has been away from the spotlight in the past few months as she recovers from the health struggles that left her unable to perform and continue on her tour.

MORE: Celine Dion marks major milestone with celebratory throwback photograph

MORE: Celine Dion's childhood throwback is too good to miss

However, she did recently share a glimpse of herself with fans as she shared an important message in a video from home.

With a message directed to the world leaders, who are discussing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine on Saturday, Celine posted an appeal video to her Instagram feed.

The singer shared a personal message calling for support for Ukraine

Captioning the post both in French and English, the star wrote: "I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I'm calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.