Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting career news involving unexpected stars

Celine Dion fans, rejoice! The star has finally announced her latest venture, and while it's a step away from singing on stage, fans will still want to tune in.

The singer announced on her Instagram stories that her next project will take place on the silver screen, as she stars in a new romantic drama film featuring none other than Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Even better, her music will still be inevitably tied to the project, as not only is it named after one of her hit covers, It's All Coming Back To Me, but the entire movie will feature her music.

It's All Coming Back to Me, the song, was originally written by Jim Steinman, but was popularized when the songstress sang a cover of the ballad and included it in her 1996 album, Falling Into You.

The song has regained popularity thanks to TikTok, having gone viral for people dramatically transforming themselves for a recent trend featuring it.

The movie, which will be released in theaters on 10 February, 2023, was originally titled Text For You, and is based on the 2016 German film SMS für Dich by Karoline Herfurth.

The exciting announcement

It follows Priyanka playing a woman who has recently lost her fiancé as she struggles with his death. In order to cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number.

The phone number, however, now belongs to someone else, a man played by Sam, who is also going through heartbreak, and the two form a connection based on their shared experiences.

The on-screen lovebirds

What's more, the Outlander star revealed to Variety that not only will Celine star in the movie, taking on the role of matchmaker between the heartbroken pair, but she has also recorded a new song for the drama.

The actor announced the exciting news with a picture of himself in character nearly kissing his co-star, and fans immediately took to the comments to express their anticipation, writing: "Can't wait!" and: "We have to wait until February?" as well as: "Some more romantic movies with you in it is always a good idea."

