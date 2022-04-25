Coleen Nolan inundated with support after sharing emotional update with fans The Loose Women star dedicated a post to friend Brenda Edwards

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan received support from fans after sharing an emotional tribute to co-star and close friend Brenda Edwards on Monday.

Coleen took to Instagram to post a stunning, sun-soaked photo of herself alongside Brenda, adding a heartfelt message addressing Brenda's return to the ITV panel for the first time following the sad death of her son, Jamal Edwards.

"So looking forward to having my bestie @brendaedwardsglobal back with us on the panel tomorrow. I’m in awe of your strength my friend," Coleen captioned the photo.

She later shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing: "This gorgeous, strong, amazing woman is back with us tomorrow. Love you my friend."

Coleen shares an incredibly close relationship with co-star Brenda

Loose Women fans were quick to react to the emotional tribute, rushing to the comments to share their support.

"Such a lovely piece with you two today. Can see the love you have for one another shine through… beautiful besties," one fan commented, as another wrote: "Beautiful picture of you both Col xx."

Other fans flocked in their thousands to leave 'likes' on the post, while many left heart emojis beneath the glowing photo.

Brenda was left devastated after her 31-year-old son died suddenly from cardiac arrest in February this year.

Coleen and Brenda filmed a special tribute on Loose Women

The star opened up about the tragic passing of her son while appearing in a prerecorded interview on Loose Women on Monday. The singer joined Coleen at her home last week and revealed that she was by her son's side when he died.

When asked by Coleen how she was doing, Brenda said: "I'm doing ok. The way that I'm kind of looking at it, I'm taking each day as it comes. The one thing that I do want to say is that I was with him and his sister was with us and we were all at home."

Describing her son's death, Brenda said: "It was sudden and it was unexpected. He went into a cardiac arrest and then he passed with me holding his hand. I get a little bit of comfort from knowing I was with him."

