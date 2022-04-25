Brenda Edwards opens up about the tragic death of son Jamal The singer spoke on Loose Women

Brenda Edwards has opened up about the tragic passing of her son Jamal Edwards while appearing in a prerecorded interview on Loose Women on Monday.

The singer joined fellow co-star and friend Coleen Nolan at her home last week and revealed that she was by her son's side when he died of a cardiac arrest in February this year.

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sings at son Jamal's vigil in heartbreaking moment

When asked by Coleen how she was doing, Brenda said: "I'm doing ok. The way that I'm kind of looking at it, I'm taking each day as it comes. The one thing that I do want to say is that I was with him and his sister was with us and we were all at home."

Describing her son's death, Brenda said: "It was sudden and it was unexpected. He went into a cardiac arrest and then he passed with me holding his hand. I get a little bit of comfort from knowing I was with him."

She continued: "As much as that is comfort, at the same time, it's a vision that I'm never going to forget. I wake up every morning and there's all his photos that are all still obviously in the house and I look at him and say, 'Good morning baby,' and 'Good night baby.'

Jamal sadly passed away in February this year

"I think doing that is what's keeping me going. He always had this lovely bright smile that used to light up. He had this funny laugh.

"I feel his presence constantly and I know that I've always been somebody who has faith and believes in that and that has been a massive comfort to me," she added.

Brenda also revealed that following Jamal's death, she learnt that he had left her instructions for his homegoing service, which is a Christian funeral tradition.

"With all the businesses that Jamal was running, he had to do that," she explained. "It was a few years ago. I was glad to get that instruction from him. He pretty much thought of everything."

Brenda pictured with her son Jamal and daughter Tanisha in 2006

His homegoing took place in his birth town of Luton with guests encouraged to wear either blue or white in honour of his favourite football team, Chelsea.

Brenda also revealed that it was "hard" for her when the announcement of Jamal's death was published before she had a chance to make a statement herself.

"Something that was hard for me was that the announcement of his passing was taken away from me and it was announced elsewhere but I was glad that I was able to keep control of his homegoing service," she said.

Brenda gave her first interview since Jamal's passing on Loose Women

Brenda went on to speak about the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, which she has launched in his memory. Hoping to continue her son's legacy, she said: "Jamal was all about empowering young people. We want to set up an academy for 16-to-21-year-olds giving them an internship within an organisation over a year where they learn everything from the ground up and a homeless sanctuary.

"He said, 'We all die the goal is not to live together but to create something that will live on,' and I'm determined to make sure it will."

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

