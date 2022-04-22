Brenda Edwards shares heartbreaking message from SBTV about son Jamal The music mogul passed away in February this year

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards took to social media on Thursday to share a heartbreaking message dedicated to her son Jamal Edwards.

The tribute came from SBTV, the music company which Jamal founded when he was 15 and gave a countless list of stars including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, and Pixie Lott a platform in the early stages of their career.

WATCH: Brenda Edwards sang at her son Jamal's vigil in West London

The official Instagram page for SBTV penned a heartfelt message alongside a black and white photo of Jamal, which read: "There will never be enough words to quantify the impact of our leader and the visionary Jamal Edwards MBE.

"Not only was he our leader, he was a visionary that gave us purpose and helped lift us up in times of trouble.

Brenda shared the tribute with her 105,000 Instagram followers

"He helped to nurture and discover some of the world’s finest talents and at the same time help kick start the careers of plenty of us behind the scenes.

Throughout the statement SBTV credited Jamal's skills as a leader within his company, "no job was too big for him nor was there ever a job too small for him," and capitalised on Jamal's "bravery, kind-hearted nature, and inquisitiveness."

The statement also explained how SBTV will continue to inspire people and enable those from all backgrounds, missions which Jamal would have wanted them to continue.

Jamal appeared alongside his mother on Loose Women in November last year

SBTV promised their fans "Jamal will live on through all of you and the talents you share with us and we will remain dedicated to providing a platform that will act as a beacon of light in these dark times…"

Jamal passed away in February 2022 after suddenly falling ill with a heart attack.

Since her son's passing, Brenda has set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation which will focus on combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing children with essential life skills.

