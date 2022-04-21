Coleen Nolan compared to supermodel in stunning new video The star is a doting mother-of-three

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan wowed her fans once again on Wednesday as she showcased a stunning array of summer looks in a post on her Instagram feed.

Captioning her wonderful at-home reel, the 57-year-old wrote: "Well I’ve managed to work out how to do a reel… so here’s a look at the new range of clothing from @tillettsclothing.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares exciting clip of new family addition

"(I lied about the reel, @orlaghhartnett did it for me.) Love this range and you can check it on their website https://www.tillettsclothing.co.uk/."

Friends and fans couldn't wait to leave their positive comments for the star.

Coleen shared the update with her 302,000 Instagram followers

Broadcaster Saira Khan wrote: "You look stunning," on the video.

One fan commented: "Oh I absolutely love this, it's fab and you look soooo good in everything, like your hair up too."

A second replied: "Kate Moss who????" Another penned: "Gorgeous as always Coleen."

The star has been on and off Loose Women since 2000

A fourth wrote: "I can’t even do a ‘reel’! But again, a stunning collection, bright colours, looking gorgeous."

Showcasing the striking collection, Coleen dons a variety of vibrant spring tops including a bright yellow ensemble, a floral shirt, and a black and white number, all of which she paired with black jeans and matching espadrilles.

Coleen also delighted fans last week when she revealed that she had welcomed a brand new golden retriever rescue dog into the family.

Posting a video to her 302,000 Instagram feed, the star showed her and the new addition happily bouncing through a large field.

Coleen shared another stunning look from the new range

Captioning the post, she wrote: "When you take your newly adopted street dog for its first proper walk in a field!! #macedoniastreetdog."

Ruth Langsford commented on the exciting update and replied: "So beautiful to watch."

A fan wrote: "Ahhh look at how happy she is. You’ve saved her life Coleen and that is a wonderful thing to do."

A second penned: "Love you. So kind. X."

