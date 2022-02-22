Lindsay Lohan delighted as she reveals 'dreams come true' in uplifting new post The Mean Girls actress is engaged to fiancé Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan has had a wonderful start to the year, and recently marked her first Valentine's Day since getting engaged to fiancé Bader Shammas.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan dotes over baby as she gives incredible insight into family life

The Mean Girls star took to Instagram on the annual day of love to not only share a tribute to Bader, but an inspiring message about health.

"Making my dreams come true with hard work and good workouts. Love you @PlanetFitness," she wrote alongside a picture of herself smiling at the camera.

Lindsay Lohan is on cloud nine right now

Fans were quick to compliment the star, with many posting love heart emojis to represent love.

MORE: Where are the Mean Girls stars now?

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in monochrome mini dress

Many more shared their delight in seeing the star back in the spotlight again, with one writing: "Lindsay is back!" while another wrote: "LILO you're everywhere again, I love it, but in a positive way, yay!" A third added: "Lilo is back baby!"

The Parent Trap actress is radiating positivity right now, and has a lot to look forward to. She announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November, following two years of dating.

Lindsay Lohan is engaged to Bader Shammas

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas love," she wrote, alongside a ring emoji. Next to the caption, Lindsay shared a series of photos of them together.

MORE: Mandy Moore looks sensational in chic satin dress during red carpet appearance

After announcing her engagement, Lindsay's father Michael Lohan issued a statement on the news.

"Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I'll say is that I'm so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she's doing in life," he told Hollywood Life.

The Mean Girls star has a legion of fans around the world

While Lindsay doesn't share many photos of the pair together, as Bader is incredibly private too, she did recently post a sweet picture of them in the snow at the beginning of December.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals break on Today in new post

"No1 else I'd rather freeze with," she captioned the post. The star also shared her delight after being given a watercolor picture of her and Bader following their engagement, which showcased her beautiful ring.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.