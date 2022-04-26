Ginger Zee marks 'magical' decade with ABC as she reveals special honor The meteorologist has become a beloved TV personality

Ginger Zee has established a prominent presence on the screens of many as she delivers reports on the weather and climate each morning.

The Good Morning America star took to social media to reveal that she'd been given a special honor by the people at Disney for her ten remarkable years with ABC.

She shared a picture of the plaque she received that said: "Presented to Ginger Zee. Recognizing 10 magical years with the Walt Disney Company," along with a special pin.

Ginger took to the caption of her post to share her thoughts, writing: "A magical decade indeed - thanks @mickeymouse. This is more for all the people who have believed in me, supported me and given me opportunities.

"My goal was to #SparkleEveryDay and pass along that sparkle - and I don't know that I've done it every day - but I got close and can't wait to see what's next. Plaque and pin really solidify it."

Ginger received a plaque and pin from Disney for her decade with ABC

She then proceeded to thank several of her co-stars and teammates, including GMA hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Amy Robach, with friend David Muir also getting a shout-out for "always being right there."

Mentioning the few people she'd first started out with, Ginger commented: "I will never forget the immediate CHEMISTRY we had, the joy and ease you brought me in those first few years. Forever grateful."

She then closed it off by thanking her family, including her husband Ben Aaron, saying: "I could keep naming — but my family deserves the most for supporting me through it all!"

Ginger was quickly inundated with love and support from her co-stars and friends, with one of them commenting: "Congrats Ginger! Cannot believe it's been 10 years…those weekend mornings still feel like yesterday!"

ABC's chief meteorologist has become a key part of GMA as well

Another sweetly shared: "So fitting this milestone is at the end of Earth month! Congratulations Ginger! Grateful for all the work you do and I love when I get to be a part of it!"

