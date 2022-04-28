Cat Deeley stuns fans with new post after confirming move back to LA Followers on Instagram had plenty to say

Cat Deeley sparked quite the reaction this week as she took to Instagram in honour of 'Old Headshot Day'.

The 45-year-old decided to take part in the fun event, sharing two throwback photos with her fans – who all said the same thing!

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons Milo and James

Cat's first photo shows her looking fresh-faced as she cups her head in her hands and smiles for the camera. In the second image, she is sporting blonde highlights and a white bandeau top and wearing minimal makeup.

In the caption, the mum-of-two explained: "A little birdie told me it was #OldHeadshotDay today, so here's a fresh-faced & wide-eyed young Cat to grace your feed!

Cat stunned fans with her throwback photos

"The first one was shot by my mom in our living room when I was 14! This was back when thin eyebrows, ironing your 'Rachel' hair, and @MacCosmetics spice lip liner were 'De Rigueuer'."

Her post caught the attention of famous friends, including Helena Christensen and Fearne Cotton, who posted love heart emojis.

But fans couldn't get over Cat's timeless beauty and her comments section with quickly flooded with compliments. "You literally look the same, you are stunning!!!!!!" one wrote, while a second echoed: "You haven't change a bit!"

Cat and Patrick have been married since 2012

A third shared, "Gorgeous! I didn't look like that at 14!" and a fourth confessed, "My eyebrows never recovered from the 90s!"

It comes after Cat confirmed that she was moving back to LA with her family – albeit temporarily. She is leaving the UK on a temporary basis to host the new series of So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat and her family – husband Patrick Kielty and their sons, Milo, six, and James, three - moved back to London at the beginning of the pandemic after living in America for 15 years.

The couple are proud parents to sons Milo and James

She explained to the Telegraph: "We wanted the boys to go to school here, not because it's better, just because we understand it more. And the biggest thing was to be closer to family.

"You have such a small amount of time when everyone wants to hang out, so we moved back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…"

