Cat Deeley shares exciting news - and fans are thrilled!

Cat Deeley has announced she is launching a new podcast series with one of her best friends, radio DJ Edith Bowman.

MORE: Cat Deeley shares never-before-seen photo from hospital after welcoming son Milo

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 45-year-old revealed that the pair will be joined by celebrity guests, and each week they'll share friendship highs and lows, swapping happy memories and funny stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons Milo and James on the farm

"The secret's out… We've got a brand new @bbcradio2 podcast @edibow!!" she wrote. "Each week we'll be chatting to a celebrity and their best mate to find out the stories behind their friendship.

MORE: Cat Deeley leaves fans stunned with never-before-seen baby photos

SEE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's cute children

"I'm so excited for you to hear it: listen now on @bbcsounds! Tomorrow we'll be on the breakfast show with @zoetheball."

Edith, 48, added: "FINALLY we can talk about it. @catdeeley and I have only gone and got ourselves a new show… @bbcradio2 @bbcsounds #friendswillbefriends… Can't wait for you to hear it."

In a statement, the pair said: "We are so excited about our new project, Friends Will Be Friends. It's something we came up with that allows us to celebrate our own friendship while exploring the beautiful and unique relationships a friendship can be to us all. Ours has survived time, distance and working together for 20 years. Long may it continue."

Cat and Edith are teaming up again

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with one writing: "How exciting! Yay can't wait to listen." Another remarked: "Cat and Edith are back." A third post read: "Amazing news. Well done ladies."

Cat and Edith's friendship goes way back; the stars co-presented Hitlist UK back in the nineties. Their friendship has stood not only the test of time but also living on separate continents. Now the two ladies are back in the same country and eager to spend as much time together as they can.

READ: 12 of the wittiest and most inspiring feminist podcasts you need to listen to right now

Opening up about their close bond, Edith told HELLO! last year: "What to say about Cat Deeley. Well if she was going to be a Mr Men/Little Miss character she'd be Little Miss Bubbles, for various reasons; she loves a glass of bubbly but more importantly because of the vibrancy and joy she spreads to anyone within a mile radius of her."

She added: "[She has] an infectious personality who is one of my best mates. Also, she is the most amazing mother to Mylo and James."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.