Cat Deeley reveals she is returning to Los Angeles with husband Patrick Kielty and two sons The move with happen this summer

Cat Deeley and her family moved back to London at the beginning of the pandemic after living in America for 15 years. A terrifying ordeal that affected her husband Patrick Kielty and their son Milo at a mall triggered the family to return to the UK – but Cat has now revealed she is planning to return to the City of Angels, albeit temporarily.

MORE: Cat Deeley recalls her extraordinary first date with Patrick Kielty

The presenter has opened up about her move to the Telegraph, revealing that she is planning to return to LA with her family in tow to host the new series of So You Think You Can Dance, but it will only be during the school summer holidays.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons Milo and James on the farm

Cat, who has two sons with Patrick, Milo, six, and James, three, also opened up about moving back to the UK in 2020, revealing that they wanted to be "closer to family".

RELATED: Cat Deeley's sparkling engagement ring from Patrick Kielty is astonishing

READ: Cat Deeley shares never-before-seen photo from hospital after welcoming son Milo

"We wanted the boys to go to school here, not because it's better, just because we understand it more. And the biggest thing was to be closer to family.

Cat and Patrick share sons Milo and James

"You have such a small amount of time when everyone wants to hang out, so we moved back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…" she told the Telegraph.

"We didn't want to put anyone at risk in the pandemic because, well, young kids! But we're making up for it now. I taught Milo how to read and how to ride a bike in the pandemic. It was nice to all be together."

Cat first announced her return to the American reality show earlier this month.

The presenter will be hosting the new series of SYTYCD

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the presenter posted a promo photo from the upcoming season 17 alongside the caption: "We're back! So excited to be returning to #SYTYCD for a brand-new season! Don't miss the premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th!@itsjojosiwa @matthewmorrison @sir_twitch_alot @RealityClubFox."

While the 45-year-old has been the host of the popular dance show since the show's second season in 2006, it was unclear whether she would be returning to the programme after moving back to the UK during the pandemic.