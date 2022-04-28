Coleen Nolan has fans in hysterics with hilarious update The star lives in Cheshire

Coleen Nolan had her fans in hysterics on Wednesday after she posted a hilarious update from her home in Cheshire.

MORE: Coleen Nolan shares stunning selfie with beautiful daughter Ciara

The Loose Women star welcomed a brand new labrador last week, and she has been documenting how the adorable pup has been settling in - but her latest post of the new addition had fans in hysterics.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan welcomes new family addition

Posting a photo to her Instagram feed, the ITV star showed the newest family member cheekily sitting in the garden after destroying one of her new toys.

MORE: Coleen Nolan stuns in glittery ensemble - and fans cannot get enough

READ: Coleen Nolan shares emotional message for sister amid family heartache

Captioning the post, the 57-year-old wrote: "Someone’s had a good time with the toy I bought for her!! #filly #macedonianstreetdog."

The hilarious snap captured Coleen's stunning garden

Friends and fans couldn't wait to reply to the hilarious update and could definitely relate to the funny ordeal.

Ruth Langsford simply commented with three laughing face emojis.

One fan replied: "Oh dear lol." A second wrote: "We have a naughty girl like that too."

Coleen recently shared a snap alongside her gorgeous lookalike daughter, Ciara

Another fan commented: "I just bought my girl one of those oinking pigs… it now has no legs."

A fourth replied: "Better this than your skirting boards, and door frames xx."

Last week, the star announced the new arrival, whose name is yet to be revealed, with a heartwarming video on her Instagram feed.

Coleen's pup Mica enjoying the sunshine

Posting the adorable clip to her 302,000 followers, Coleen penned: "When you take your newly adopted street dog for its first proper walk in a field!! #macedoniastreetdog."

In the video, the mother-of-three showed her and the new addition happily bouncing through a large field.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news.

Her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford commented on the exciting update and replied: "So beautiful to watch."

A fan wrote: "Ahhh look at how happy she is. You’ve saved her life Coleen and that is a wonderful thing to do."

A second penned: "Love you. So kind. X."

Her new four-legged friend will join her other four dogs Becks, Buddy, Coco and Mica.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.