Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes glam up for surprising dinner date The ITV stars were joined by their celebrity friends

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are no strangers to a glamorous night out, and on Saturday it was no exception as they headed out on a dinner date - and you won't believe who else was there.

The former Good Morning Britain hosts looked happier than ever as they were treated to a private chef at Amanda Holden's gorgeous Surrey home alongside Piers Morgan and Alan Carr.

The celebrity pals were pictured sitting around Amanda's lavish marble table with the man of the moment, private chef Euan Peach, sat in the middle of the stars, underneath a stunning bejeweled light fixture.

Eammon shared the photo to his 757,000 followers on Instagram.

Eamonn and Ruth also live in Surrey

Captioning the image the 62-year-old wrote: "Not the best picture but the best Craic round at Amanda Holden's House.

"Beautiful Dinner served up by Euan @bymrpeach. He even did the washing up!"

Fans flocked to comment on the exciting evening and flooded the comments with messages for the group.

Amanda goes way back with Eamonn and Ruth

One fan penned: "OMG... it is my dream company for a good dinner. I can just imagine the laugh, the conversation and the good gossip."

A second wrote: "Oh how I’d love to have been at your table x fabulously funny, famous but normal people x I love watching you all x."

Another penned: "How fantastic, I bet it was a fantastic evening." A fourth replied: "I bet that dinner table was a right good laugh."

Ruth also shared a message about the fun evening

Others couldn't help but notice how glamorous Ruth looked in a chic black top and statement silver necklace, as one fan pointed out, "Ruth looks fabulous."

Amanda also took to her Instagram Stories with the photo and wrote: "Dinner with friends beautifully prepared by @bymrpeach."

Alan Carr reshared the Britain's Got Talent star's post with gushing compliments for the glamorous hostess and penned: "You are the hostess with the mostess," with a red heart emoji.

