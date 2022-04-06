Coleen Nolan shares emotional message for sister amid family heartache The Loose Women star is close to her family

Presenter Coleen Nolan took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her sister well. Sharing a beautiful photo of Denise smiling as she held onto a Legends of the Industry award for their family band, The Nolans, Coleen posted a loving message.

The mum-of-three wrote: "Happy Birthday to my amazing sister @denisenolan hope your day is as special as you!! Love you so much [heart emoji]."

The Loose Women panellist's followers were quick to chime in and share their best wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to your lovely sister Denise." Others added: "A very Happy Birthday," and: "Looking beautiful. Hope she has a lovely day."

Coleen's tender message comes after the sisters reunited at the weekend in order to celebrate ahead of Denise's special day, which saw the singer turn 70.

The sisters are very close and have been a big support to each other as they've dealt with difficult times over the last year.

Coleen posted a heartfelt message for Denise

In 2021, the family announced that both Anne and Linda were being treated for cancer. While Anne is now in remission, Linda has sadly been informed her illness is incurable after the cancer spread to her liver.

Bernie Nolan, the women's sister, tragically died of cancer back in 2013. In February, the Nolans faced more sad news as Coleen paid tribute to her aunt Teresa, who died of skin cancer.

The Nolans performing in 1982

"She was a massive part of [our] family, so it's a massive loss. She's going to be very sadly missed in our family," she said, speaking on Loose Women.

Coleen, 57, is the youngest of the six sisters, who originally began performing together as The Nolan Sisters in 1974, when the multi-talented star was just nine years old.

The siblings went on to have several top twenty hits in the UK before Coleen left the group in the 1990s. They have since reunited on screen for TV shows The Nolans Go Cruising and At Home with the Nolans.

