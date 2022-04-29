Carol Vorderman stuns in blue fitted dress to announce incredible news

Carol Vorderman is launching her first podcast! The former Countdown presenter announced the news on her Instagram, telling her followers that she was "so excited" about the new venture, which she has worked incredibly hard on.

"Very excited to say that our first @prideofbritain podcast will be released next week. We've been working hard to get this right," she wrote on her Instagram, alongside a gorgeous picture of herself in a figure-hugging blue dress.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman talks about overwhelming 'deep depression'

"I've been hosting Pride of Britain and developed it for TV in 1999 with our beloved Peter Willis (Mr Pride of Britain) and it's so dear to all of us who've worked on it for over 20 years now.

"Our podcast delves deeper into the lives of our inspirational winners with laughs and some tears and advice and inspiration. They are all inspirational that's for sure. Join us weekly on our podcast. More details coming up soon," she added.

Carol looked stunning in the promo photos for her new podcast

Another picture shared by the mother-of-two to announce the news shows her in a short-sleeved red dress. In both, Carol's hair is perfectly styled in beach waves, whilst her makeup is natural, with a touch of eyeliner and glossy lips.

It's definitely been a busy and exciting time for Carol, not only has she been closely monitoring the progress of her MAN TGE van, which she is transforming in order to travel around the country, but over Easter, she celebrated a big win.

Taking to Instagram on Easter Sunday, Carol excitedly revealed to her fans that her horse, Jony Max, had won at the Plumpton Racecourse.

Carol and co-presenter Ashley Banjo at last year's Pride of Britain Awards

Carol proudly shared several photos of her horse and jockey Jack Tudor during the competition and called him a "beauty" before revealing the win.

Over on the racecourse's official Instagram account, they paid tribute to Jony Max, writing: "The trip from Wales to Sussex pays off for @christianwilliamsracing as Jony Max comfortably lands the Triple A Security Handicap Chase under a patient @jacktudor1 ride."

Taking to her own feed, Carol added: "Our boy Jony Max had a great day winning at @plumptonracecourse today. Happy Easter Jony Max...here with our brilliant trainer @christianwilliamsracing. Go Jony #racehorse."