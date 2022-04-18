Carol Vorderman stuns in figure-hugging outfit as she celebrates major win The star took to Instagram during the bank holiday weekend

Carol Vorderman kept things casual over the Easter bank holiday and opted for comfortable wear over glam on Easter Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two shared a gorgeous selfie showing her wearing tight-fitting leggings and a matching fitness top to wish her followers a Happy Easter.

"Happy Easter, busy Easter here but a good one..." she wrote alongside the photo.

While she didn't go into details about her plans, she did excitedly reveal that her horse, Jony Max, had won at the Plumpton Racecourse.

Carol looked stunning whilst donning casual attire during Easter Sunday

Carol proudly shared several photos of her horse and jockey Jack Tudor during the competition and called him a "beauty" before revealing the win.

Over on the racecourse's official Instagram account, they paid tribute to Jony Max, writing: "The trip from Wales to Sussex pays off for @christianwilliamsracing as Jony Max comfortably lands the Triple A Security Handicap Chase under a patient @jacktudor1 ride."

Taking to her own feed, Carol added: "Our boy Jony Max had a great day winning at @plumptonracecourse today. Happy Easter Jony Max...here with our brilliant trainer @christianwilliamsracing. Go Jony #racehorse."

Carol has been a fan of horseracing for years and often attends festivals, pictured here at Cheltenham

Fans were quick to congratulate the presenter, as well as like the photo posted, which shows the horse alongside Jack and trainer Christian.

The 61-year-old has previously spoken about her love for horseracing, which came to light during her time working on Countdown - sharing the passion with her late co-star Richard Whiteley.

"Whiters and I had a couple of horses together. We were always at the races, whether it was Ascot, particularly York, Ripon," she has previously told The Sun.

"We recorded Countdown in Leeds so we were Yorkshire-goers. Middlehman is beautiful too, where a lot of the trainers have their lovely yards. I loved it. Love it, love it, love it!"

