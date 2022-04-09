Carol Vorderman steals the show in gorgeous leather trousers The former Countdown star has the best fashion

Carol Vorderman always wows us with her show-stealing outfits and her latest ensemble was no exception as she prepared for a busy day.

The former Countdown host was doing some filming in Wales before she headed off for a rugby match and she looked so chic in a pair of leather trousers and zip-up top that was tucked into her waist. She added to her outfit with a belt that cinched her waist in perfectly, emphasising her hourglass figure. The star didn't share what she was filming, but did reveal that she was in Cardiff and that it was for the BBC. Colour us intrigued!

Her blonde hair was beautifully styled, with the tresses running down her shoulders as she struck a powerful pose in the studios.

Her caption was just as busy as her day, as Carol shared: "A little bit of filming earlier in our incredible BBC WALES building here in Cardiff.... Got a packed diary.....ouch....

"Off to see the Cardiff Scarlets @cardiff.rugby @scarlets_rugby game later in the Arms Park ....booommmmm. Full of hay fever though.....streaming eyes. Ugh. Happy days gang. X."

The star made a bold fashion choice

Fans were quick to rave about her timeless beauty, as one enthused: "Spectacular beauty, ultimate woman," and a second added: "Looking stunningly beautiful Carol."

A third penned: "Wow, so hot, and beautiful," and a fourth questioned: "Enjoy the game how do you always look absolutely amazing?"

But one follower had some advice for her hay fever as they said: "Hi Carol try taking some local honey, one tea spoon every day hay fever should get a lot better take care." And Carol politely responded: "Ooh I'll try that."

The presenter always has the best outfits

The star recently opened up about another health issue as she shared that she went through four months of deep depression amid perimenopause in her early fifties.

"I didn't have any of the normal symptoms," Carol said. "I didn't have night sweats, I didn't have hot flushes like my friends did and I thought: 'Gosh, I'm one of the lucky ones.' But then it hit me.

"There was one particular year, 2015, when I started to become anxious and then a deep depression overwhelmed me for four months. There was nothing going wrong in my life at all.

She added: "I love my life, I love life, so I couldn't quite work out what it was. Eventually, I realised that it was tied into the menstrual cycle."

