﻿
carol-vorderman-daughter

Carol Vorderman wows fans with hiking photos alongside lookalike daughter

The former Countdown star loves the great outdoors

Anyone who follows Carol Vorderman on Instagram will know the star loves a hike, and on Tuesday she shared her latest outdoor adventures with her followers.

MORE: Carol Vorderman hits the gym in sleek high-waisted leggings

The former Countdown star, 61, posted a series of photos from her weekend hike in the Brecon Beacons, where she was accompanied by her daughter Katie King, 31. The snaps included a peek at the gorgeous views, along with two photos of Katie posing in a pair of super short shorts!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman glows in new bikini video

The selection of snaps concluded with a glam selfie of Carol and Katie enjoying a fancy meal, dressed up to the nines – a far cry from their hiking gear!

MORE: Carol Vorderman looks phenomenal in tiny black bikini

SEE: Carol Vorderman's major update to holiday home leaves fans with questions

Carol captioned the snaps: "I'm absolutely LOVING doing loads with my girl Dr Katie King Ph.D (I'm allowed a proud Mum moment...ha ) now she's living in Wales."

carol-vorderman-glam-selfie

Carol and Katie went for a slap-up meal after their hike

"She's a fitness freak and loves a hike and a gym sesh. And a party and well LIFE really," Carol continued.

The presenter's fans were quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo. Fellow TV star Susanna Reid simply commented five red heart emojis, while Carol's fans wrote: "Absolutely stunning the pair of you! And great post!", while another said: "Carol you are such a beautiful woman, bubbly, fun and always so happy."

carol-vorderman-hike-legs

Carol Vorderman posted this leggy snap of her daughter Katie King

Carol's followers did express confusion over the post, though. One asked: "I thought you lived in Clifton Bristol Carol. Have you moved? As you're always loving Wales so much I’m confused." Another agreed, writing: "Me too."

Carol replied to her fans, explaining: "I live half in both....forever the wanderer x"

carol-vorderman-messy-hair

Carol was back to hiking on Wednesday morning

Not one for resting, Carol took to Instagram again on Wednesday morning to share a natural selfie of herself with unbrushed hair, captioned: "Got a half-day off work so treating myself to a Bristol long one (walk)"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about carol vorderman

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back