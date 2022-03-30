Carol Vorderman wows fans with hiking photos alongside lookalike daughter The former Countdown star loves the great outdoors

Anyone who follows Carol Vorderman on Instagram will know the star loves a hike, and on Tuesday she shared her latest outdoor adventures with her followers.

The former Countdown star, 61, posted a series of photos from her weekend hike in the Brecon Beacons, where she was accompanied by her daughter Katie King, 31. The snaps included a peek at the gorgeous views, along with two photos of Katie posing in a pair of super short shorts!

The selection of snaps concluded with a glam selfie of Carol and Katie enjoying a fancy meal, dressed up to the nines – a far cry from their hiking gear!

Carol captioned the snaps: "I'm absolutely LOVING doing loads with my girl Dr Katie King Ph.D (I'm allowed a proud Mum moment...ha ) now she's living in Wales."

Carol and Katie went for a slap-up meal after their hike

"She's a fitness freak and loves a hike and a gym sesh. And a party and well LIFE really," Carol continued.

The presenter's fans were quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo. Fellow TV star Susanna Reid simply commented five red heart emojis, while Carol's fans wrote: "Absolutely stunning the pair of you! And great post!", while another said: "Carol you are such a beautiful woman, bubbly, fun and always so happy."

Carol Vorderman posted this leggy snap of her daughter Katie King

Carol's followers did express confusion over the post, though. One asked: "I thought you lived in Clifton Bristol Carol. Have you moved? As you're always loving Wales so much I’m confused." Another agreed, writing: "Me too."

Carol replied to her fans, explaining: "I live half in both....forever the wanderer x"

Carol was back to hiking on Wednesday morning

Not one for resting, Carol took to Instagram again on Wednesday morning to share a natural selfie of herself with unbrushed hair, captioned: "Got a half-day off work so treating myself to a Bristol long one (walk)"

