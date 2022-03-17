Coleen Nolan supported by Saira Khan in heartfelt statement The Loose Women star has been at the centre of some drama

Coleen Nolan has been at the centre of some recent drama after it was alleged that she was disliked by some of her Loose Women co-stars.

One of her most vocal defenders has been her former co-star, Saira Khan, who left the show in 2021. And the star appears to have given Coleen some more support again as she marked the birthday of her fellow former co-star, Ruth Langsford. Saira shared a photo of her and Ruth embracing each other as they enjoyed a night out at the theatre, and revealed the photo came from when they watched Coleen perform.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend @ruthlangsford - I miss you, adore you and importantly love you with all my heart," she wrote.

"This photo will always bring joy, as we spent the weekend together to support our @coleen_nolan in Thunder Girls - I don't think I have ever laughed so much!"

She added: "You spread joy and happiness wherever you go. Keep smiling and enjoy your beautiful day! All my love Sangeeta."

Fans took to the comments to wish a happy birthday to Ruth, who celebrated turning 62 on Thursday.

Saira shared a birthday message for Ruth

The furore around Coleen erupted earlier this year after an article alleged that many of her co-stars were unwilling to work with her.

Saira was one of the first to support the former Nolan Sisters singer, and wrote: ""Having worked on this show #Loosewomen, I can tell you for a FACT it's not @coleen_nolan that is the problem here.

"Ganging up on another woman like this in public is disgraceful. There are a lot of smiling crocodiles on the show that fool the public for their own gain. So please don't be fooled by the [expletive]."

Saira has been one of C​​​​​​​oleen's biggest defenders

She later added: "When your mate is being unfairly treated. Step up for them. That's what mates do!

"Don't watch by the sidelines and be scared to speak up because you are worried about what others will think if you get involved. Grow a pair and do the right thing. That's what loyalty, integrity and sincerity is all about."

Since the story was published Coleen has confirmed that she is taking legal action over it.

In a tweet after an edition of Loose Women where she planned to speak out over the drama, she said: "I'm so sorry we couldn't say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x."

