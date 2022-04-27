Jane McDonald glows in new photo ahead of Greek travels The Loose Women star looks fabulous

Jane McDonald shared a new photo to social media on Wednesday, and fans were thrilled to see it as the globe-hopping star prepares for yet another adventure.

In the snapshot, the singer stood smiling with a group of people, in front of some music stands and microphones.

Jane looked radiant as she smiled for the camera, wearing a pink long-sleeved top over black leggings, with her glossy brown hair flowing loose past her shoulders.

The star captioned the image: "Rehearsing for my shows at the Akti Imperial Deluxe Resort on the island of Rhodes. Getting really excited now!! Come and join us! Tickets available, book here > http://ow.ly/3MFF50GntAh."

The former Loose Women panellist's fans were enthusiastic about her message, with several proclaiming their excitement about seeing Jane at her upcoming concerts. One wrote: "So excited to see you all. This will be my most adventurous adventure yet."

Another responded: "Lovely photo of you all, Jane! Good luck with rehearsals - I know you will all have an amazing time," while a third added: "We can't wait!" Whether dressed casually or pulling out all the stops, Jane has become something of a fashion icon.

Jane shared exciting news with her fans

The svelte 59-year-old showcased her fabulous figure to perfection on Tuesday when she slipped into a slinky red dress.

The sequinned number looked so stylish and stood out amongst the show lights in the photo Jane shared, which showed her pointing into the assembled crowd. In another picture, she wore a gorgeous white suit as she posed with her backing band.

In her caption, Jane shared more news, writing: "I'm back on tour this summer with my band and backing singers @thebluebirdsuk. Are you coming along? For a full list of tour dates visit my website jane-mcdonald.com - book now as tickets are selling out fast!"

