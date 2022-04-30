Amanda Holden reunites with stunning lookalike sister The pair could pass as twins!

Amanda Holden is no stranger to a stunning selfie and on Friday it was no exception when she posed alongside her beautiful lookalike sister - and the resemblance is uncanny!

MORE: Amanda Holden makes a statement in neon Zara blazer dress

The sister-duo looked incredible in the sun-soaked snap, which was in aid of a much-needed reunion after they had spent the last two years apart.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden looks like a Barbie doll in unbelievable pink suit

Posting the glorious photo, Amanda wrote: "Reunited after two years @deblholden #sisters."

SHOP: Amanda Holden's go-to haircare brand is now in the Amazon sale

SEE: Amanda Holden struts in ultra-flattering suit– and looks like a total boss

In the photo, the pair's matching golden locks are simply glowing and both Amanda and Debbie donned a pair of very glamorous sunglasses as they enjoyed organic wine from QV wine, made by former Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock.

Amanda shared the update with her 1.8 million Instagram followers

Amanda looked as elegant ever in a psychedelic green and blue jumpsuit, whilst her sister Debbie, wore a summery white linen top.

Debbie took to her own Instagram account to document the reunion and posted an early morning photo from bed with Amanda's dog who is a jack russell and yorkshire terrier cross breed called Rudie, and was snuggled in the duvet.

Captioning a photo of the adorable pup, Debbie penned: "I have my favourite boy in my bed. Sshhh, don’t tell my sister @noholdenback #nephewdog."

Amanda's adorable dog Rudie

Amanda replied to the snap and penned: "Mmmmm. I see you," with laughing faces.

It's no wonder the sisters could be mistaken for twins as Debbie is just one year younger than sister Amanda, who is 51. We are so delighted to see the close bond between the pair share!

The Britain's Got Talent star is set to celebrate 15 years as a judge on the hit ITV show on Saturday, and took to Instagram to announce the occasion with a sneak peek of the dream team celebrating the milestone on this week's show.



Amanda has been on the judging panel of BGT in 2007

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: " JUDGE EXCLUSIVE.

"Celebrating 15 years sat next to Simon Cowell and 10 years of #BGT with Alesha and David.

"BGT continues, Saturday 30th April at 8pm on @itv and @wearestv."

One fan replied: "Happy 10 years to this amazing judging panel." A second wrote: "Love this."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.