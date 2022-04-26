Jane McDonald wows in flirty red dress during sensational performance The former Loose Women star is one talented singer

Jane McDonald is one of our favourite fashionistas, and the former Loose Women star is always thrilling with her radiant outfits.

On Tuesday she shared some photos from a recent performance, and while she wowed in a number of eye-catching frocks, it was her slinky red number that really caught our attention. The dress was featured in the first slide of her four-slide post, and the sequinned item stood out amongst the show lights as she pointed into the assembled crowd. The glittery number perfectly complimented her figure, and matched her gorgeous curls.

But there was another show-stopping dress as well, with Jane looking angelic in a gorgeous white pantsuit as she posed with her backing band. A final shot saw her performing in another white outfit, this one featuring elongated sleeves.

In her caption, Jane shared some exciting news, writing: "I'm back on tour this summer with my band and backing singers @thebluebirdsuk. Are you coming along? For a full list of tour dates visit my website jane-mcdonald.com - book now as tickets are selling out fast!"

Fans went into overdrive over her post, with many confirming that they had already booked their tickets, while others were in awe at her timeless beauty.

"Love you Jane," shared one, while a second said: "Looks incredible, I'm loving your travel series," and a third posted: "Shine bright superstar."

Jane performed in a gorgeous dress

Many others were left speechless by her news and outfits as they simply posted heart emojis in the comments.

Jane has plenty of flirty outfits in her arsenal and she thrilled fans earlier in the month when she posed in an off-the-shoulder dress on the beach.

The slinky number fitted the star perfectly and its tan colour made it look like she could have camouflaged herself with her sandy surroundings.

Jane's smile was as bright as the sun as she made sure to style herself further with a pair of sunglasses.

We always love Jane's outfits

She also added a pretty ring, watch and necklace to her show-stealing ensemble.

The star seemed to be filming for a new series, and she sat amongst some filming equipment, with an orange and purple cupboard that was locked with a padlock.

"I've had an absolutely fantastic time filming my latest travel show," she explained. "I can't wait to head off on my next trip to the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes at the end of April!

"And this time you can come with me... visit my website for more details!"

