Loose Women's Jane McDonald stuns in figure-flattering dress The star has been enjoying a Caribbean holiday

Jane McDonald has been holidaying in the Caribbean, and she's certainly been making the most of her time there as she enjoyed another day on the beach.

READ: All you need to know about Jane McDonald: career, love life and more

The Cruising star went back to the seafront on Thursday to enjoy a jaw-dropping sunset, and she wowed in a figure-flattering dress. The two-tiered frock featured a black top section, with the rest made up of a red material which featured a gorgeous pattern. She made sure to accessorise for her time in the sun, with a small bag, pair of sandals and a stunning necklace made up of red fuzzy balls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Learn the five ways to travel like a celebrity

Her tressed hair flowed down her shoulders as she beamed into the camera for the snap that made us instantly want our own Caribbean trip.

READ: Jane McDonald's fans react as she shares exciting news about 2022 plans

SEE: Jane McDonald gets emotional after returning to Loose Women following death of fiancé

In her caption, she said: "It's really beautiful here, I can't wait to share it with you all!" She also used the hashtag "#filminglocation" – so we can't wait to see what Jane's been up to over there!

Fans fell in love with the dreamy snap, as one wrote: "Oh fabulous tiny bit warmer than the north east, enjoy the beautiful beaches."

"Looking gorgeous," a second complimented, while a third noticed her fashion, and added: "Love that dress!"

She looked flawless in her snap

But many more couldn't contain their excitement at the fact that the former Loose Women star would be returning to our screens soon.

One enthused: "SO EXCITED," and another commented: "Can't wait to see you."

READ: Jane McDonald reveals why she's never had children

SEE: Jane McDonald stuns fans in eye-catching outfit as she returns to her roots

Jane has been sharing a few photos from her Caribbean adventure and on Tuesday, she was enjoying herself on the beach and she modelled an eye-catching top made up of multiple colours.

She looked like perfection in the psychedelic shirt and a pair of white trousers as she strolled by the side of the ocean.

Jane has been filming in the Caribbean

She then posed next to a railing that showed off much more of her outfit in its full glory.

In the caption, she enthused: "Just another day at work! It's absolutely gorgeous here in the Caribbean."

READ: Jane McDonald breaks silence following tragic death of her beloved partner Ed

WOW: Loose Women's Jane McDonald blows fans away with incredible news

Her sensational photos captured the calmness of her holiday vacation, and we could almost hear the seagulls crying and the waves crashing.

Her fans were wowed by the shots, as one wrote: "Lovely to see you, even on a Caribbean beach," and another joked: "Bit different to Yorkshire."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.