Jane McDonald looks flawless in beautiful beachside photo The star is taking a well-earned break

Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald is having the time of her life during her Caribbean adventure and she stunned on Tuesday as she shared a gorgeous shot.

Jane was enjoying herself on the beach and she modelled an eye-catching top made up of multiple colours. She looked like perfection in the psychedelic shirt and a pair of white trousers as she strolled by the side of the ocean. She then posed next to a railing that showed off much more of her outfit in its full glory.

WATCH: Jane McDonald gets emotional upon return to Loose Women

In the caption, she enthused: "Just another day at work! It's absolutely gorgeous here in the Caribbean."

Her sensational photos captured the calmness of her holiday vacation, and we could almost hear the seagulls crying and the waves crashing.

Her fans were wowed by the shots, as one wrote: "Lovely to see you, even on a Caribbean beach," and another joked: "Bit different to Yorkshire."

A third added: "Oh Jane such a true beauty love you," and a fourth posted: "You make it gorgeous!"

The star enjoyed some time close to the waves

A few others hoped that this might mean that we'd be getting a new series of Cruisin' – we can only hope!

Jane is definitely working on something new, as she teased it back in October and she donned an amazing outfit to impress her fans.

The 58-year-old posed for a photo outside which saw her looking lovely in a black top and leggings which she wore underneath a silver-and-black patterned coat.

Her hair hung loose past her shoulders and she beamed as she looked at the camera.

She modelled the most eye-catching shirt

She captioned the picture: "I've been doing some more filming in #Yorkshire - having a great time!" Her fans were quick to compliment her style, and to share their appreciation for her talent.

One replied: "Great photo, luv the coat too. Being completely selfish the more you film the more we get to see you on tv but hope you are not working too hard."

Another wrote: "Love your coat you have fabulous style Jane. Can't wait for more cruising and more singing."

