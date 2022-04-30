Holly Willoughby was in a celebratory mood on Saturday as the This Morning presenter marked her parents' 45th wedding anniversary.

Holly reshared a post from her sister, Kelly, which featured both of her parents, Brian and Linda, sat in their expansive garden with the presenter's father lovingly wrapping his arm around his wife. Brian was dressed in a tan jumper with a black shirt underneath, while Linda looked stunning in an outfit that we're sure Holly would wear on our TV screens, as she styled out a pink shawl over a floral dress.

In her caption, Holly spoke about her parents' love story, as she explained: "Happy 45th wedding anniversary… when my mum woke this morning she said to me… #I know he loves me, because after I watered the garden this morning my feet where so cold so he took his warm slippers off and gave them to me'…. Life lesson… find a man who shares his slippers…"

Fans immediately flooded the comments with messages of support, as one wrote: "Awwww, that is so cute," while another shared: "Beautiful just like your parents x."

A third added: "So nice it's the little things that matter happy anniversary," and a fourth posted: "That's beyond adorable. Love them so much xxx."

And a fifth was stunned by the beautiful photo that Holly had shared, as they exclaimed: "What a beautiful couple! Congratulations, they look do young."

Holly's parents marked an impressive milestone

Holly married her own husband, Dan Baldwin, in 2007, and together the pair share three children.

Opening up about their marriage in 2020, Holly explained: "Support is everything in mine and Dan's relationship.

"He's very solid ground; he is where I fall. And he knows when something is wrong – it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course he has weaknesses; we both do. The key is holding up each other’s strengths and not poking at each other’s weaknesses.

"There are little moments that I really cherish when he tells me he's proud of me and vice versa."

